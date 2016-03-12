We don't tend to get too crazy on the eyeliner front. A little cat-eye here, some waterline action there — that's more or less the extent of it. But the fall 2016 fashion shows indicate a resurgence of creative liner looks.
From New York to Paris, makeup artists got experimental with eyeliner, bringing us new, exciting ways to utilize our pots, pencils, and even stickers. Click through to see all of the latest ideas — straight off the runways. Whether you're a liner novice or an aficionado who's able to create a perfect feline flick on the first try (just kidding, those people don't exist), there's a look here for everyone.
