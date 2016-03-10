Kim Kardashian has one last comment for anyone still hating on her naked selfie posts from earlier this week. In the words of Lily Allen: "Fuck you very very much."
Kardashian posted a clip of herself on Snapchat listening to Allen's tune "Fuck You" late Wednesday night. And while she's not exactly jamming out, she is sending a message — albeit in fewer words than she did defending herself on Tuesday.
We're picking up what you're putting down, Kim. Message received, loud and clear.
In other news, Bette Midler has turned her critique of the reality star into roundabout way to raise money for charity. When Midler posted a cheeky response about Kim's naked pic to Twitter earlier this week, Kardashian responded by telling the veteran performer to "send nudes."
Now it seems she actually has.
.@KimKardashian wants me to send her my nudes! I'll send them right over but the lighting's bad right now since she threw all that shade!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 9, 2016
.@KimKardashian Put your selfie to work...for a good cause! Donate, RT, I'll match $$ 2-1! https://t.co/3tfkNFnPic pic.twitter.com/f5yqqlbjvg— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 10, 2016
Thus far, Midler has raised more than $140,000 for her Stages For Success initiative, which helps revitalize public school auditoriums. To think all of this has happened on the internet — and it's not even Friday yet.
