The Button-Up Styling Tip That Might Scare You

It's the same item as it always was: a collared shirt that closes with a series of buttons. But through the years, there have been as many ways to wear it as style communities that exist: buttoned up all the way for Brooklyn preps, worn tied up for Catholic-school dropouts, with just the top button closed for latino rockabillies, slashed and with safety pins for mall punks, and casually buttoned with a J.Crew cuff for fashion obsessives. It's a staple that will always be on-trend because of its chameleon-like abilities, and the team at Louis Vuitton managed to give us the newest way to wear it.
Unbuttoned from the chest down, a button-up is basically a crop top with a train. At Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show, these tops were paired with belly-button-baring low-rise pants, but for those of us averse to a midriff breeze, it would look just as great with a pair of higher waisted trousers. For outfit inspo, click through to see how it was done on the runways yesterday, how LV ladies will be doing it next fall, and suggestions on how to wear it yourself right now.