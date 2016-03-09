We all already know that Beyoncé likes her baby heir with baby hair and Afros — and if you don't know, now you know. But were you aware that she likes Blue Ivy with her eyeliner and lipstick on-point, as well? Queen Bey (or whoever runs her Instagram account) just posted an adorable picture of young Blue showing off her clearly impressive makeup skills.
Just look at the above snapshot and try not to overdose on awws. Seriously, we dare you. That eyeliner! Those artfully placed jewels! The attention to detail with her lip gloss application! But really, it's all about that 4-year-old's cuteness. Whatever you think about kids playing with makeup, you can't deny that.
This isn't Blue's first time trying her hand as a makeup artist. Beyoncé's mom showed off an "usie" of herself and her granddaughter wearing matching red lipstick a few weeks back. "We are playing dress-up! She put on her own lipstick. Just like her grandma!" Tina Knowles captioned the photo. Heart. Melting.
Maybe now, the little one could link up with North West for some contour pointers. Watch out Sir John — you might have some tiny competition.
