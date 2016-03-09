One Of Kim Kardashian's Sisters Copied Her Nude Selfie Pose

Kim Kardashian has been outspoken against the body-shaming she received after posting a nude selfie on Instagram earlier this week. And it seems like the message of empowerment she shared might have inspired her little sister's latest pic.
Today, Kylie Jenner posted a selfie in a black bikini. Though she's wearing a swimsuit, the black top looks very similar to the black bar covering Kardashian's chest in her selfie.
It makes sense that a little sis, even a celebrity sibling, would look to her big sister for #selfiegoals. And if anyone decides to get negative about Jenner's latest photo, she can just echo what Kardashian wrote on her app in the wake of the backlash against her selfie, "I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me."
