Fossil's New Wearable Offers Style & Tracking, For Cheap

Christina Bonnington
Photo: Courtesy Fossil.
Fitness trackers aren't niche or nerdy anymore. Designers such as Tory Burch and Public School have turned Fitbit's activity trackers day-worthy, while Swarovski crystals have made Misfit and Huawei's wrist-worn tech suitable as an evening accessory. Watchmaker Fossil also offers trackers and smartwatches, and its latest shines not just for its looks, but for its price point.

Fossil's new Q Motion wearable works with iOS and Android phones to track both your activity and your sleep. While it lacks a screen, it can discreetly deliver your smartphone notifications to your wrist with a vibration and a small LED flash. (You can use Fossil's app to customize which apps and contacts are worthy of a notification.)

The Q Motion also acts as a button. You can use it to play music, to act as a remote shutter button for your phone's camera, or to help find your phone when you've misplaced it somewhere inside your apartment.

A coin-cell battery inside keeps it powered for up to six months, so you don't need to take it off to charge all the time. It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters — fine to wear in the shower or for a dip in the pool (is it summer yet?).

Speaking of, the Q Motion bracelet will go on sale this summer, and it only costs $95. It comes in a range of colors (including white and emerald), but leather and metal strap alternatives will be available in the fall, if you want to switch up your look.
