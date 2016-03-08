Amy Schumer is one of The Bachelor's most famous fans. She helped Kaitlyn Bristowe narrow down her suitors during an appearance on The Bachelorette in 2015, and has joked that she'd even consider taking on the task of dating 25 guys at the same time.
That's probably not going to happen now that she's loved up with boyfriend Ben Hanisch, but her Bachelorette fandom hasn't diminished. Her respect for host Chris Harrison, however, might have.
The Trainwreck star took umbrage at Harrison's description of contestant Jubilee Sharpe during last night's The Bachelor: Women Tell All special.
Sharpe, whose birth family died in her native Haiti, referenced her "complicated past," prompting Harrison to make this remark.
"I know you can't control how complicated you are," Harrison responded. "You might be complicated, and I know you stir the pot sometimes, but I hope you realize you're a pretty special woman, and I really appreciate you coming here and opening up the way you did."
Schumer took to Twitter to chide Harrison for his use of the word "complicated." Sharpe had used the word to describe her background, while the host turned it into a personality trait.
There is nothing wrong with "complicated" women Chris Harrison. You treated it like something she should fight. A women shouldn't try to— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 8, 2016
Be less complicated so as to hopefully attract a man. And she shouldn't find value in herself just because a dude liked her. Come on bro— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 8, 2016
She is smart and strong and a sergeant in the military. She lost her entire family and you say she must fight off being complicated.— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 8, 2016
In short, she's "Team Jubilee for life."
