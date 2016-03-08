Who gets to say whether Olivia was really severely bullied as a child? Apparently “Izzy,” the graphic designer I swear I’ve never seen on this show. “If you had gone through the whole bullying thing, you would have learned from it and changed your way,” said this total stranger. Rattled by all the women ganging up on her, the 23-year-old newscaster extraordinaire went big picture on everyone’s ass and claimed herself and anyone who’s been put through the reality TV wringer as a victim. “I gave my sister my social media accounts, because I’m just in a rough place,” Olivia sniffled. “If there was a guidebook on how to make 28 women happy, I would have read it.”



Which twin is funnier? Sorry to play the “I can’t tell them apart” card here, but it’s a draw: Emily and Haley’s incredulous bitchfaces were double the fun throughout the special. Haley’s reminiscence of the time Olivia slut-shamed her for “wearing this low-cut, short romper — cause oh well, I looked good in it!” was especially poignant.



Will Caila ever not be boring? Unlikely, and Bachelor Nation may have to sit through an entire extra season of her hair-twirling ambivalence to find out for sure — the Filipino-American is rumored to be the next Bachelorette. I’m all for diversity on The Bachelor, but Caila just seems so…safe. Jubilee the war vet is a thousand times more intriguing and willing to spark actual discussions about race. Just saying.



Can Ben handle the truth? If it’s a matter of accepting that all women love him and want to have 10,000 of his babies, then certainly. As for the ultimate unanswered question of the season — Which of Ben’s two true-ish loves is real-er? — well, that remains to be seen. Next week’s finale will test America’s favorite polyamorist’s approval rating like never before. Considering he can tell Emily and Haley apart, I think it’s safe to say this magic man can do anything.