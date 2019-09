Why The Bachelor's Dismissal Of A Single Mom Was So Uncomfortable

Whatever your feelings about The Bachelor are, the rose ceremony is a sad moment. During this ritual, a group of women have made themselves vulnerable in front of a guy they care about, and one of them is about to be very, very publicly rejected. But last night's rose ceremony was particularly hard to watch because Ben Higgins sent home single mom Amanda Stanton — just after spending a day at the beach with her adorable kids. This wasn't the first time a single mom got so far on The Bachelor, but in Season 15, Brad Womack ultimately wound up choosing single mom Emily Maynard in the end.Last night's episode featured the infamous hometown dates, meaning Higgins got to visit Stanton's home to meet her two young daughters. Higgins was pretty cute with them, easily slipping into a game of chase and helping them run after seagulls. It was an even weightier moment because Stanton explained this was the first time she had introduced a guy she was dating to her kids. It made it that much more painful to watch Higgins tense up when the girls got fussy on the ride home — you could see him visibly reconsider whether or not he was ready for real parenting moments, and not just as the fun guy they hang out with for an hour at the beach.