Why The Bachelor's Dismissal Of A Single Mom Was So Uncomfortable

When Stanton and Higgins had their awkward post-rejection chat, she was super calm, explaining she only wished he would have told her he wasn't feeling it sooner. You know, before meeting her young, impressionable daughters, who might get really confused when they see their mom in a romantic relationship. When it really got sad, though, was when she broke down in the car, explaining, "I wouldn't have introduced him to my kids if I wasn't falling for him." Bringing Higgins to hang out with her daughters was a big step for her and for her family. While all the other roseless girls get to go home to a rom-com marathon and their breakup food of choice, Stanton had to return home with a smile, ready to explain to her girls why they wouldn't be seeing their new storytelling friend again.