Khloé Kardashian Addresses The Nose Job Rumors

Khloé Kardashian's nose is slimmer than it's ever been. A quick peruse through her Instagram reveals a radical transformation between her nose 42 weeks ago and the nose she has now. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 31-year-old opened up about the big change in her appearance.
Kardashian asserted that weight loss, not plastic surgery, was the cause. "It's like when you're pregnant, your nose spreads because there's fat pockets in there," she told the magazine. "So when I lost weight, my nose did get smaller."
She explained that she also slims her nose through contouring, a classic makeup trick made famous by her older sister, Kim Kardashian-West.
Regardless, Kardashian isn't opposed to going under the knife. She told Refinery29, "If you want to do something for yourself, go ahead and do it." However, she also encourages women to be thoughtful and consider other options prior to choosing surgical enhancement.
"Think about what you’re doing before you do it," she said. "I don’t believe in being impulsive and being like, 'Oh, today I want a boob job.' But if you’ve been thinking about that for years and years, by all means, go ahead and do it."
