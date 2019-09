With the overwhelming takeover of fast fashion, designers and creative directors are feeling the pressure of an evolving fashion cycle — one that's moving much faster than the few-collections-per-year model most traditional houses were built upon. As a result, many brands have begun to rethink their plans and structures (especially in the context of Fashion Week ), from opening shows to the general public, to presenting buyers with a " See Now, Buy Now " program, where looks from the runway can be purchased, well, immediately.The best news for shoppers, though, is even those labels that haven't embraced the whole direct-to-consumer thing are still showing a few trends that can be shopped right now. So, instead of waiting until the fall to get your hands on these "of-the-moment" goods, you can shop the runway now via the five accessible, readily available styles ahead. See, it's not so hard to look fresh-off-the-catwalk, is it?