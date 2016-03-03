With the overwhelming takeover of fast fashion, designers and creative directors are feeling the pressure of an evolving fashion cycle — one that's moving much faster than the few-collections-per-year model most traditional houses were built upon. As a result, many brands have begun to rethink their plans and structures (especially in the context of Fashion Week), from opening shows to the general public, to presenting buyers with a "See Now, Buy Now" program, where looks from the runway can be purchased, well, immediately.
The best news for shoppers, though, is even those labels that haven't embraced the whole direct-to-consumer thing are still showing a few trends that can be shopped right now. So, instead of waiting until the fall to get your hands on these "of-the-moment" goods, you can shop the runway now via the five accessible, readily available styles ahead. See, it's not so hard to look fresh-off-the-catwalk, is it?
