Taylor Swift Shares Dad's Cute & Embarrassing Move

Isn't it reassuring to know that celebrity dads can be just as endearingly embarrassing as everyone else's?
For proof, seek out Taylor Swift's latest Instagram. The singer was back home visiting her parents and managed to unearth a strange, but not unwelcome decorating detail in her dad's workshop. Care to explain, Scott?
As everyone on the planet knows, Swift is proud mama to two furry bundles of joy, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. In lieu of having the sort of grandkids who eat mashed peas and watch Sesame Street, Mr. Swift is making the most of his time with Mer and Liv. It's a bit geeky, sure, but adorable, too.
One has to wonder if Scott bought the decal himself, or if it was a gift from a fan. Oh, and head's up, cats: You should maybe send him a card for Father's Day.
