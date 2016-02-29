Taylor Swift's Maid Of Honor Speech Could Be Her Next Single

If Taylor Swift ever decides to call it quits on her singing career, she could always land a gig as a speech writer.
On February 20, the singer was the maid of honor at the wedding of her childhood best friend, Britany LaManna (formerly Maack). The two blonde besties were featured in Swift's adorable throwback picture on the big day, showing just how far back their friendship goes.
Now, LaManna has uploaded an 11-minute video recap of the wedding and the reception, and it's Pinterest-level perfect. In it, we also get to hear Swift's MOH speech. And, as per usual, the girl knows how to talk about life, friendship, and romance.
Swift spoke of the puppy love that became an adult relationship, saying the groom "would chase her [LaManna] and pursue her through middle school and junior high and high school, and their paths would diverge, and then come back together." She also called their romance "so magically unpredictable but at the same time, so incredibly fated, just like the best love stories are."
"My favorite accomplishment of my entire life is that everything in my life has changed, except me and Britany," she continued. "She was my partner in crime at Brownies sleepaway camp, and she was my date to the Grammys. And little did any of us know that Prince Charming for Britany would be the kid that sat next to me in class, with the bowl-cut and the Lego lunchbox."
Sounds like Swift has enough inspiration to craft a new single out of this real-life love story.
Her speech starts at around 6:30 in the video below.
