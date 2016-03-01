These days, we're used to seeing Kylie and Kendall Jenner all done up. But once upon a time, they were just little girls, leaning on the back of what appears to be a black Mercedes convertible. (Hardtop, natch.) And even though that last part might be a little bougie, the wee babies Jenner were undeniably adorable.
Kylie Jenner shared the below photo of her two youngest kids on this blessed first Tuesday of March. Rejoice in their round little cheeks! Behold the early mixing of patterns! (Kendall really managed to make stripes and plaid work as a kid — we're impressed.) Note Kylie's little hands clutching a tiny stuffed dog! Seriously, though. Those kiddos were cute AF.
