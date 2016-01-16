Kendall & Kylie Jenner Ham It Up In These Backstage GIFs

From the momager to her daughterpreneurs, the Kardashian-Jenners are nothing if not hustlers. Sisters Kylie and Kendall showed their silly side when shooting for the upcoming Topshop line. The pair Instagrammed and Snapchatted away, because we all know it didn't happen if it isn’t on social media.
We're always impressed at how amazingly comfortable the sisters look on camera. Maybe it's their natural affinity for being filmed or maybe they just designed a super comfy (and stylish, of course) collection. We ask you, the reader: Who is better than these two at pulling selfie faces? Is there a champion Kardashian-Jenner, or are they all equal winners in terms of selfie skill?
That being said, these GIFs are totally sibling goals. I think the last time I had this much fun with my brother we were literally six years old. Also, we did not get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for making funny faces and poses. So, I guess the Jenners, as always, are winning.
The pair also posted a bunch of silly Snapchats. Sistergoals indeed.
