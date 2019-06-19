Close your eyes.
Imagine sitting in the sun with a nice cold drink in one hand, and a magazine or book, in the other. The sun is hot, and the breeze is cool. Remember what it was like to be tan? What a relaxing moment that was. The only thing distracting you from your sunshine serenity is the possibility that it might be time to reapply sunscreen.
Now open your eyes.
Sorry for the beachside tease. But, good news! The first day of spring is March 20, making this week as good a time as ever to start warming you up. Soon enough we'll be trading in boots for sandals, so why not start making your movie choices match the forecast? Use the last few weekends of chilly sweater weather to stay in the confines of your comforter and start thawing out with these tropical movies.
Advertisement
1 of 18
2 of 18
Advertisement
3 of 18
4 of 18
5 of 18
6 of 18
7 of 18
Advertisement
8 of 18
9 of 18
10 of 18
11 of 18
12 of 18
Advertisement
13 of 18
14 of 18
15 of 18
16 of 18
17 of 18
18 of 18
Advertisement