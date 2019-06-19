Story from Movies

16 Warm-Weather Movies To Ease You Out Of Hibernation

Morgan Baila
Photo: Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock.
Close your eyes.
Imagine sitting in the sun with a nice cold drink in one hand, and a magazine or book, in the other. The sun is hot, and the breeze is cool. Remember what it was like to be tan? What a relaxing moment that was. The only thing distracting you from your sunshine serenity is the possibility that it might be time to reapply sunscreen.
Now open your eyes.
Sorry for the beachside tease. But, good news! The first day of spring is March 20, making this week as good a time as ever to start warming you up. Soon enough we'll be trading in boots for sandals, so why not start making your movie choices match the forecast? Use the last few weekends of chilly sweater weather to stay in the confines of your comforter and start thawing out with these tropical movies.
Beach Bum (2019)



The king of tan, Matthew McConaughey, brings the drunken poet Moondog to life in Harmony Korine's latest, Beach Bum.

-M.B.
The Beach (2000)



In Leo's quest to abandon the real world, he finds the most beautiful secret beach in Thailand.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2006)



Amid heartbreak, one lonely guy is able to get over his cheating ex by embracing all the amenities and staff his Hawaiian resort has to offer.
Blue Crush (2002)



If this movie didn’t make you want to run away to Hawaii and learn how to surf, then it might be time for you to give it a rewatch.
Spring Breakers (2013)



So this isn’t exactly the ideal spring break trip, but #springbreakforever?
22 Jump Street (2014)



The dynamic duo goes to Mexico to bust some drug dealers.
Holiday in The Sun (2001)



Raise your hand if you begged your parents to take you to Atlantis after this movie.
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)



This movie is lakeside, instead of beachside, but, like the title says, it’s still hot, wet, and happens in the summer. Last summer, the film was rebooted into a series on Netflix called Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.
Aquamarine (2006)



Summer Bucket List: Befriend a mermaid.
Couples Retreat (2009)



Warmer weather, warmer relationships, right?
6 Days 7 Nights (1998)



If you have a fear of flying or snakes then maybe skip this one.
Pirates of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)



One of the most epic scenes from the Pirates series — a Western-style stand-off between international pirates, on a bank of perfectly white sand.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)



Even though it may be hot outside, you can still find yourself face-to-face with a cold-blooded killer.
Blue Hawaii (1961)



Elvis, in swim trunks, playing music. Need I say more?
Cast Away (2000)



One man’s brutal struggle to survive on a beautiful tropical island.
Beaches (1988)



A tale of lifetime friendship, sparked by a chance meeting while the two friends were on vacation in Atlantic City.
Summer Rental (1985)



When everything that could go wrong for one man does, then at least you can take some solace that he experienced it all while at the beach.
Jaws (1975)



Sure this classic won’t make you want to get into the water, you can't deny that it's all about what would otherwise be a wonderful summer spent at the beach.
