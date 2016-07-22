These Are The Best-Selling Books Of 2016 So Far

It's time for some great reading. Now that it's finally July, you may find yourself gravitating toward books that inspire you to seize the season. Amazon's list of 2016's best-sellers so far includes titles to help you clear out and spruce up your digs. A few cookbooks also make this list, if you feel compelled to DIY some refreshing summer meals. There's even a title to inspire anyone searching for a summer romance.
The list also includes a Harry Potter title, as we creep closer to the release of the next two projects from J.K. Rowling. Unsurprisingly, the roundup still features multiple coloring books. So whether you're stuck on what memoir to suggest for your next book club or searching for your next great collection of recipes, this list is a good place to start. All these titles have a stamp of approval from the reading public.