Kate Winslet's Oscars Appearance Has Sparked An Annoying Rumor

Maybe Kate Winslet is pregnant. Maybe she isn't. Maybe Blanchett is just a touchy-feely person. Maybe the ladies were gushing about Leo's win or their love of Thin Mints. Maybe people should respect the fact that Winslet, who is already mom to three children, hasn't made any sort of pregnancy announcement, which means there's nothing to report or she expects privacy. Maybe we should all stop reading into stuff and making clichéd conclusions. Maybe we should give Winslet and her body a break