The magazine and the star's 'do come out during a time when some outlets are being called out for referring to Kim Kardashian's recent cornrow style as "boxer braids." Whether or not this is intentional, we can't help but think Bey's hair choice was her silent way of saying: "Y'all haters corny with that 'boxer braids' mess," and showing everyone how it's really done.Or, maybe not. The point is: She slays. And will continue to do so, cornrows or not.