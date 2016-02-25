When Beyoncé surprise-released her at the beginning of the month, it was the slay heard 'round the world. As we wrote, it was the Black-is-beautiful anthem many people needed, and the numerous Black hairstyles displayed throughout acted as the delightful icing on the cake. Since then, Queen Bey has been fairly silent. But she resurfaced today on the cover of Garage magazine, casually killing it in the hairstyle department yet again with a set of cornrows.
Lest we forget, Bey rocked long, butt-grazing throwback braids in "Formation." Both styles are departures from the free-flowing, straight locks we're used to seeing on the singer. She complemented her cornrows with hoop earrings, minimal makeup (let's admire that contouring perfection for a minute), and brushed-up brows.
MORE of Beyoncé for GARAGE! pic.twitter.com/C9eOetRUgc— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) February 24, 2016
The magazine and the star's 'do come out during a time when some outlets are being called out for referring to Kim Kardashian's recent cornrow style as "boxer braids." Whether or not this is intentional, we can't help but think Bey's hair choice was her silent way of saying: "Y'all haters corny with that 'boxer braids' mess," and showing everyone how it's really done.
Or, maybe not. The point is: She slays. And will continue to do so, cornrows or not.
