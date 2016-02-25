The New Online Shop Bloggers & Editors Are Obsessed With

Discovering a new online shopping destination can feel a lot like Christmas morning — but you don't have to wait until December for it to roll around.
Recently, while scrolling through Instagram, we spotted blogger Olivia Lopez wearing a pretty-damn-near-perfect voluminous button-down shirt that we wanted to track down immediately. Is it from Pixie Market? Or maybe Loéil?, we asked ourselves, assuming it was from one of our reliable e-commerce go-tos. But "tapping for creds" led us to Style Mafia — a Miami-based retailer that's feeding our fast-fashion cravings.
Stocked with expensive-looking (key word being "looking") separates and the kind of intentionally unflattering silhouettes we live for, Style Mafia has, surprisingly, been around since 2013 (though we can't believe we're just stumbling upon it now). It's a bit more quirky and conceptual than Zara (think fur-trimmed trousers and way-too-long sleeves) and the majority of items fall under $100 (so you can basically order everything you'd like). The only problem is that stock goes fast — so if you're eyeing a particular piece, we recommend scooping it up at that very moment.
Ahead, we've compiled a selection of some of our favorite picks from the site. Click on to shop and be sure to add Style Mafia to your bookmarks — we bet this is one place you'll end up visiting over and over again.
