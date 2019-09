Kanye West Is Already Talking About Poaching Balenciaga's New Designer

Kanye has been supporting Vetements (and raving about Gvasalia) since its debut. Kanye goes to Gvasalia's shows. He wears the brand's signature sweatshirts at Fashion Week. West and Gvasalia text . The feeling must be mutual: Gvasalia attended the Yeezy Season 3 presentation . Collaboration seems to be the next step in their relationship, as far as West is concerned. But 'Ye, maybe you should let the guy get a bit more settled in his new-ish Balenciaga role (and the accompanying contract with a big fashion conglomerate). Gvasalia is set to present his first collection for the French fashion house on March 6.Also, for what it's worth: You can add West to the list of designers down with the " see now, buy now " model, per this latest flurry of insight into West's brain that we've gleaned thanks to his (overly?) active Twitter account. So now we know where Kanye stands on two of the most pervasive conversations in the industry right now.