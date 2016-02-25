Kanye West Is Already Talking About Poaching Balenciaga's New Designer

Many of the unconfirmed designer shuffles are still merely rumors in the Twitterverse. But the game of creative director musical chairs will continue, if Kanye West has any say in it. West's latest Twitter stream of consciousness revealed his plans to scoop up Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia from his recently appointed role of creative director at Balenciaga. He simply wrote: "I'm going to steal Demna from Balenciaga," without any context.
In addition to sharing his intentions to poach Balenciaga's head designer, West also promised to release a new album this summer and to dispense free Yeezys for all. (We're hoping the latter is true, as we weren't quick enough to get in on the last drop.)
Before being named Alexander Wang's successor at Balenciaga in October, Gvasalia was best known as the founder of industry-favorite (and street style staple) design collective Vetements. He's also clocked in time at Louis Vuitton and Maison Martin Margiela.
Kanye has been supporting Vetements (and raving about Gvasalia) since its debut. Kanye goes to Gvasalia's shows. He wears the brand's signature sweatshirts at Fashion Week. West and Gvasalia text. The feeling must be mutual: Gvasalia attended the Yeezy Season 3 presentation. Collaboration seems to be the next step in their relationship, as far as West is concerned. But 'Ye, maybe you should let the guy get a bit more settled in his new-ish Balenciaga role (and the accompanying contract with a big fashion conglomerate). Gvasalia is set to present his first collection for the French fashion house on March 6.
Also, for what it's worth: You can add West to the list of designers down with the "see now, buy now" model, per this latest flurry of insight into West's brain that we've gleaned thanks to his (overly?) active Twitter account. So now we know where Kanye stands on two of the most pervasive conversations in the industry right now.
I just thought of the craziest idea of all ... I'm going to sell winter coats in the winter!!!— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016
