Karen Walker Makes A Compelling Case For The Fashionable Umbrella

Karen Walker's cheerful prints can pretty much brighten any day. She's got sunny forecasts covered with her cult-favorite eyewear — and now, she has the perfect gear to make a rainstorm a lot less dreary, too. The designer just launched her latest collaboration with Blunt (makers of ultra-reliable, legitimately wind-resistant umbrellas). The timing couldn't be better for those of us that have contended with the early arrival of spring showers this week.Blunt approached Walker about teaming up after learning she was a fan of the brand, which has been making indestructible umbrellas since 2006. "I like products that are designed as products, not just as 'fashion items,'" Walker tells Refinery29. "Every little detail is taken care of [at Blunt]. Nothing is disposable or transient about it."For this collaboration, Walker took the Blunt Lite 3 and XS Metro models and dressed them up with the Cosmos blue-and-orange star print from her spring '16 collection, which was "really the standout" motif, according to the designer. "Karen's eccentric style really makes quite a statement with our umbrellas," says Blunt founder Scott Kington.In terms of past design pair-ups, Walker has worked with Benah on handbags, Sephora on makeup brushes, and Happy Socks on socks. "[They're] really good, beautiful products that you need every day," Walker says of her past brand extensions with outside help. She's opted to pair up with "people who are experts that raise the bar in [their] fields."