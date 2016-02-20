Reformation Fans Will Love Scout Willis' Fashion Line

— But you've experienced the whole circus-y aspect. And your presentation was basically the exact opposite of everything people think of when they think of Fashion Week.

SW: "I mean, even when I lived [in New York], I sort of avoided Fashion Week a little bit. It just gets to be a lot of egos, a lot of, 'Are you cool enough to sit here and do this and is your name on this iPad?' And I just wanted to show somewhere cozy where people could hang out, have coffee and drink, and see the clothes up close, because it’s a very sensual collection. It’s about the feel of it — and how the pieces would look on your body, not how they would look on a model; or not seeing them for three seconds and then everyone gets up and runs away. That's exhausting."



Was it important for you to consider all body types while designing?

SW: "Yeah, that’s something we really thought about this season. I wanted to make pieces that weren't so hard to fit right. Like, we redid the slip, so even if you have a large bust, small bust, hips, or not, the way it flows around a woman’s shape is really special. All girls like their shoulders, even if you don’t like other parts of your body, so we have pieces that show that off. And the wrap skirts we did don’t have a hole that you have to thread through, because it’s always either too big or too small or not quite right, so you just wrap it around your waist, regardless of the size you are."