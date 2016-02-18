With the highly anticipated release of 25, Adele fans finally got the gift we had wanted for so long: new music. But, as it turns out, the album came with another gift: Adele on the talk-show circuit. Whether impersonating herself or rapping to Nicki Minaj, she’s given us even more reasons to adore her.
Stopping by Ellen after the Grammys, Adele once again proved she's up for anything, agreeing to participate in one of DeGeneres' famous pranks. Armed with an in-ear mic, a purse whose contents she was unaware of, and hidden cameras, she went into a Jamba Juice.
The catch? She had agreed to say whatever DeGeneres told her to say via the in-ear mic.
With the help of someone pretending to be her assistant, Adele proceeded to push the cheery and helpful Jamba Juice employees with her oddball questions and requests.
Never breaking character, she told them that she was unfamiliar with smoothies, but did have something similar in Britain — a drink called “swishy chug,” which is just a turnip mixed with a potato.
Watch the entire clip, including Adele’s straight-faced consumption of raw wheat grass and the reveal of the mystery purse's contents (and be prepared to love Adele even more — if such a thing is possible).
