The day after that unfortunate Grammys sound incident, Adele couldn't help getting a little weepy.
"I was embarrassed," the award-winning singer told Ellen DeGeneres this week. "I woke up to people being like, 'We still love you, don't worry.'"
But even though she knew the messages of support were well-intentioned, the singer said they actually made things worse. The powerhouse star admitted she cried off and on the whole day, spontaneously bursting into tears. "I didn't ask you if you still love me. But thanks!" she joked, following up the comment with her signature cackle.
But — to be fair — she would have wept even if everything had gone perfectly on Grammys night, she explained to DeGeneres. "If it had been a standout performance I would have cried as well. I just cry."
Listen to Adele open up about what she would do differently the next time there's a sound issue — and how she handles the pressure of performing — in the video segment below.
