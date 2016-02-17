The Extreme Milkshake Just Got A Boozy Cousin

Last year Instagram was taken over by the extreme milkshake. Despite the allure of chocolate on top of chocolate with more chocolate, all oozing out of a mason jar, some people weren't completely on board with the massive desserts. But the stacked beverage trend has a new member — extreme mimosas.
Nectar Wine Bar & Ale House, the San Antonio eatery behind the "Ultimate Mimosa" describes its creation as "fruit, cheese, muffins, smoked salmon, caviar, and half a LOBSTER TAIL." Those are some very heavy skewers. Cosmo reports the drink will set you back $28. But really, can you put a price on all the post-brunch likes you'll get when you post a picture?
Robert Stephens, co-owner of Nectar Wine Bar & Ale House and the man behind the drink, told Cosmo, "I was always jealous of seeing all these great Blood Marys at other bars with a skewer of sliders and a skewer of wings and a large shrimp. The jealousy was driving me mad. And one day, I was looking at one of our mimosas and thought, 'We could put some stuff in there!'"
It might be that "We could put some stuff in there" is an attitude that leads to some of the tastiest food creations. Or at least the ones that win the internet.
