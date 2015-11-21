Leave it to Adele to take even a standard televised performance to the next level. In this new video, a group of auditioning Adele impersonators got a surprise from a rather nosey (ahem) performer among them. Who, it turns out, was the 25 singer herself.
For Adele at the BBC, the British network’s one-off BBC Music exclusive (hosted by the adorable Graham Norton), Adele underwent an extreme makeover to become “Jenny." Her grand entrance reveals she’s been given a prosthetic nose and chin — “I’ve got bum chins,” she quips — and she gives her infamous accent an overhaul.
After some priceless backstage banter with the other Adeles, it takes but the first line of “To Make You Feel My Love” — a song from her album 19, written by Bob Dylan — for her fellow auditioners to figure out it’s her. Well, all but one Adele skeptic. Is there an Adele truther movement yet?
Live in-studio performances are nice and all, but may we please have an Adele/Graham Norton comedy hour, BBC? We can’t get enough of her sense of humor! Watch the clip below.
