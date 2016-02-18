Let These NYFW Attendees Give You The Lowdown On Who Really Sits Where

Every Fashion Month brings with it heaps of showgoers who, for self-promotion's sake or otherwise, are in it to win it. Their mission is simple: Get snapped going into the show, get photographed sitting front row, and if they're lucky, get caught by Bill Cunningham on their way out. Filter, tag, share. Mission accomplished.
But the fans we met this season will give you hope that in the midst of the glamour and chaos stand those who see through the flashes. Fashion, to them, is not a show, but a sporting event. Not all is lost of the crowds, of course, because fashion is and always will be something to talk about, but these guys make watching from the back row that much more meaningful. Their stories reveal the softer side of the who's-who game and make you forget the elitism that comes between seated and standing. But most importantly, they're just happy to be there. Check them out in the slideshow ahead.
But the fans we met this season will give you hope that in the midst of the glamour and chaos stand those who see through the flashes. Fashion, to them, is not a show, but a sporting event. Not all is lost of the crowds, of course, because fashion is and always will be something to talk about, but these guys make watching from the back row that much more meaningful. Their stories reveal the softer side of the who's-who game and make you forget the elitism that comes between seated and standing. But most importantly, they're just happy to be there. Check them out in the slideshow ahead.