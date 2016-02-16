These 9 Couples Had The BEST Valentine's Day Weddings

How did you spend Valentine's Day 2016? Cuddled up with the one you love? Drinking mimosas with your Galentines? How about getting married at the top of the Empire State Building?
That's exactly how nine lucky couples spent the holiday this year — and the whole thing is making us want to watch Sleepless In Seattle immediately.
It was all part of the 22nd annual Empire State Building wedding event, held every February 14 (the only day that weddings are permitted there). The duos were selected as part of a contest, for which engaged couples (and couples looking to renew their vows) were asked to submit their love stories for a chance to hold their nuptials at the building's famous 86th-floor observatory.
The couples began saying "I do" at 8 a.m. on Valentine's Day. Click through the slideshow to meet them and read their stories.
