Alexander Wang doesn't need to do much to pique our interest. In this case, all it took was a mysterious new Instagram account named "@wangsquad" that low-key appeared in our "suggested" tab.
Like Olivier Rousteing has successfully done with his #BalmainArmy, it appears the designer is assembling the coolest crowd of ambassadors under an on-brand handle for his spring 2016 campaign; though little is currently known about what's to come. The account's description simply reads "#WANGSS16: Coming soon," with links to Wang's official Instagram page and website, as well as 21 polaroid portraits of members of the #WangSquad.
Known favorites of the brand, like models Anna Ewers and Binx Walton, appear alongside performers Alice Glass and Travis Scott, as well as up-and-coming face Kaia Gerber (the 14-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford), among others. And, yes, they're all dressed head to-toe in pieces from Wang's spring collection.
A video uploaded to the account informs us (to the tune of Baauer, who is featured as part of this series) that these are just "Day Ones." Could this be implying that there are even more members that have yet to be inducted into the cool-kids club? A rep for Alexander Wang told Fashionista that there will, indeed, be more to come from @wangsquad, but details about its spring '16 campaign are still sparse. All signs point to a stellar and eclectic cast, though, even if we do have to wait until March. But the biggest question on our minds: Will the members of @wangsquad walk in the upcoming NYFW show? Luckily, we won't have to wait too long to find that last one out.
