A mysterious new Instagram account has sprung up from the depths of our suggested tab, and we’re intrigued. The account, @wangsquad, posted 21 polaroid portraits of models and musicians, including Anna Ewers, Binx Walton, Molly Bair, Alice Glass, Travis Scott, Vic Mensa and Kaia Gerber – Cindy Crawford’s 14 year-old daughter – all dressed head to-toe in pieces from Alexander Wang's Spring collection.
A GIF uploaded by Wang informs us that these are just "day ones", implying there are even more faces coming. Is this the SS16 campaign? Will they all walk in the show this month at NYFW?
Questions we cannot answer but are very happy to ruminate on. Meanwhile, Kaia also posted a teaser video featuring the whole crew that reveals more is slated to come in March 2016 (and will be visible on the new account). Wang you ol’ tease!
In the meantime, here are all 21 pics below.
A GIF uploaded by Wang informs us that these are just "day ones", implying there are even more faces coming. Is this the SS16 campaign? Will they all walk in the show this month at NYFW?
Questions we cannot answer but are very happy to ruminate on. Meanwhile, Kaia also posted a teaser video featuring the whole crew that reveals more is slated to come in March 2016 (and will be visible on the new account). Wang you ol’ tease!
In the meantime, here are all 21 pics below.
Advertisement