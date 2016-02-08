There’s another reason fauxcest is attracting fans, and ironically, it’s the genre’s universality. While fantasies about family members are far from ubiquitous, having family members very nearly is, which makes the setup of fauxcest stories seem approachable to a huge audience. “I like to explore the different dynamics between father and daughter relationships that really exist,” St. James explains. "There’s always ‘Daddy’s little girl,’ but then there are also volatile relationships between daughters and their dads. I like exploring those things because I think they’re relatable.” The familiarity and confidentiality that fauxcest represents can also provide a certain air of security to fans put off by porn that comes off as aggressive or threatening. “You both have these raw sexual feelings for each other that nobody else knows about and can never know about!” says one fan, speaking to us anonymously on Facebook. “Maybe the secret and the trust involved in keeping that has allure, too.” An anonymous Twitter user agrees: “Family always feels safe.”