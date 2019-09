It’s no longer big news that women watch porn. Pornhub, the world’s largest pornography site, says that women make up 24% of its U.S. viewers, and around one in three women reports watching porn at least once a week. Erotic films made with women in mind are on the rise . A less-told story is about the many kinds of porn that the growing numbers of female porn-viewers are watching, and they’re certainly not limited to “feminist” or “female-friendly” categories: “Fauxcest,” or fictionalized incest, has become one of porn’s hottest and most controversial genres, with industry insiders attributing much of its popularity to female viewers.You don’t have to look further than this year’s AVN Awards, widely known as the “Oscars of porn,” for evidence of the trend. The field of nominees for “Best Taboo Relations Movie” was teeming with fauxcest films, and Keep It in the Family — a series of explicit vignettes directed by Jacky St. James that feature stepfamily members getting it on — come out on top. A glance at the industry charts of top adult sales and rentals reveals at least one fauxcest film on almost every list, boasting titles such as Forbidden Family Affairs and I Came Inside My Sister 3. As Jeff Dillon, vice president of business development at adult entertainment giant GameLink (NSFW), tells us, “‘Family roleplay,’ as we call it, is one of our top sellers for couples and women.”Why the taboo fascination? It’s commonly believed that women like their stimulation supported by story, which is why they enjoy romance novels and erotica, while men, who prefer visual stimulation, watch porn. The reality is hardly so simple, but both producers and viewers state that fauxcest films provide the narrative context some women crave. As one anonymous Twitter user tells us via direct message, “Women like to see a reason [for sex]. We need to insert ourselves into it.” Dillon says that fauxcest is the seventh most popular category on GameLink, where roughly 35% of site users are female. “‘Women like the story,” he says. “[In fauxcest] you have to have some background to show who these people are and how they’re, well, related to each other.”