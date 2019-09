Before the advent of Throwback Thursdays, many of us were too embarrassed to share dorky pictures from our youth. Now, it's basically a rite of passage on the internet, even if you're Zac Efron . Of course, if helps if your after pictures are no match for your before pictures, because, well, you're Zac Efron.On Thursday, the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star reposted an Instagram from The Fat Jewish (yep, this guy ) featuring side-by-side shots of a goofy, dorky young Zac and the hot grown-up Zac we all know and love. Above the pictures is the text, "There's hope for us all."Even Efron himself got a kick out of the comparison, showing no shame in his pre-sex-symbol days of having a gap tooth and crimped hair. He even stood up for lil' Zac in the caption, responding, "Crimping induces puberty @thefatjewish It's about to come back. Watch, these photos will get reversed."Honestly, we bet if anyone could pull off a crimped mane these days and still look amazing, it'd be him.See for yourself.