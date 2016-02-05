Before the advent of Throwback Thursdays, many of us were too embarrassed to share dorky pictures from our youth. Now, it's basically a rite of passage on the internet, even if you're Zac Efron. Of course, if helps if your after pictures are no match for your before pictures, because, well, you're Zac Efron.
On Thursday, the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star reposted an Instagram from The Fat Jewish (yep, this guy) featuring side-by-side shots of a goofy, dorky young Zac and the hot grown-up Zac we all know and love. Above the pictures is the text, "There's hope for us all."
Even Efron himself got a kick out of the comparison, showing no shame in his pre-sex-symbol days of having a gap tooth and crimped hair. He even stood up for lil' Zac in the caption, responding, "Crimping induces puberty @thefatjewish It's about to come back. Watch, these photos will get reversed."
Honestly, we bet if anyone could pull off a crimped mane these days and still look amazing, it'd be him.
See for yourself.
