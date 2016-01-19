The sequel to Neighbors might be about a sorority, but thankfully, it is still dedicated to shamelessly objectifying Zac Efron.
Yes, Zefron's perfect physique does indeed make an appearance in the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. In fact, the movie definitely seems to be going for the if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it style of sequel-making. Once again, Kelly and Mac Radner (Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) are plagued by Greek life. The followup film finds the couple attempting to sell their house. But a sorority, intent on showing that girls can party just as hard as guys, has moved in next door. So Kelly and Mac enlist their former enemy, Teddy Sanders (Efron), to help combat the rabble-rousing sisters.
Now, all three face off against a trio (Chloë Grace Moretz, Kiersey Clemons, and Beanie Feldstein) who decide to start Kappa Nu after another sister (played by Selena Gomez) tells them that only frats throw parties. If Feldstein, whose character miraculously survives being launched through Mac's car window, seems like a previously untapped comedic talent, well, it's in her genes. She's Jonah Hill's sister.
Neighbors 2 is due out May 20.
Yes, Zefron's perfect physique does indeed make an appearance in the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. In fact, the movie definitely seems to be going for the if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it style of sequel-making. Once again, Kelly and Mac Radner (Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) are plagued by Greek life. The followup film finds the couple attempting to sell their house. But a sorority, intent on showing that girls can party just as hard as guys, has moved in next door. So Kelly and Mac enlist their former enemy, Teddy Sanders (Efron), to help combat the rabble-rousing sisters.
Now, all three face off against a trio (Chloë Grace Moretz, Kiersey Clemons, and Beanie Feldstein) who decide to start Kappa Nu after another sister (played by Selena Gomez) tells them that only frats throw parties. If Feldstein, whose character miraculously survives being launched through Mac's car window, seems like a previously untapped comedic talent, well, it's in her genes. She's Jonah Hill's sister.
Neighbors 2 is due out May 20.
Advertisement