Is Tyga Trying To Make Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Jealous With This Selfie?

Tyga has never been one to overly flaunt his son, King Cairo Stevenson. The 3-year-old, who primarily goes by Cairo, often makes appearances in his mother Blac Chyna's posts, but less often do we get to see his rapper father sharing daddy-son pictures.
That changed last night, when Tyga uploaded a black-and-white photo of him and his son in a close-up selfie, with no caption. Look at those cheeks!
Maybe he wanted a few more family man-type pictures to balance out all the questionable mannequin ones from his latest magazine photo shoot.
Cairo has also been spending a lot of time lately with his mom's new boyfriend, Rob Kardashian. Blac Chyna recently went off on Twitter, defending Kardashian from the haters, including members of his own family. But it seems that when Kardashian and Chyna aren't on social media justifying their relationship, they're playing with Cairo.
Kardashian even shared a video of them all playing outside together.
Instead of trying to make each other jealous, maybe next time they can make it a group hangout. They could even invite Kylie Jenner. Selfie sticks are long enough to get a picture of the whole crew.
Just don't let Kylie drive.
