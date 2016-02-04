Rihanna must be reading Refinery29, because she just debuted a blunt bob that would fit right in with our bob style roundup.
Ellen Degeneres posted a snap of the singer rocking a new ‘do that we’re all about.
Rihanna has been on fire since the leak-not-leak-leak of ANTI and this decision is no exception. Even though she’s reportedly sold fewer than 1,000 copies of ANTI, the new album has been a huge success in terms of her popularity and public profile.
While she's rocked a bob before, she’ll reportedly be strutting with the new one onstage at the 2016 Brit Awards and probably a bevy of other places. She’s also recently won an award for her cover of Harper’s Bazaar. So there’s apparently nothing she can’t win an award in. Even with her rumored romance with Leo seemingly on the wane, Rihanna can’t stop making hits.
Now let’s all hope ANTI comes to Spotify so we can stop streaming it off YouTube.
