Story from Sex

Here's The Sex Toy Kim Kardashian Wants You To Use This Valentine's Day

Hayley MacMillen
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Rex Features.
As Valentine's Day approaches, we know that one burning question has kept you up at night. Enough about your favorite designers and contouring palettes, Kim K: Which products do you recommend for sexy time?

Or maybe you have never, ever wondered such a thing, but either way, you can now copy the Kardashian's bedroom style by buying the products in her just-released Valentine's Day gift guide. (It's NSFW for those whose employers frown on sex-toy browsing in the workplace.)

The 15-item list is an exercise in high-low styling, featuring picks from a $9.99 edible thong (for when La Perla is starting to bore you) to a $10,000 bottle of pink Champagne. As you enjoy your tipsy sugar high, you can move on to a product with more of a punch: OhMiBod's Lovelife Share Couple's Ring Vibe, a popular penis ring that will add some clitoral stimulation to your intercourse. We've long been fans of the unassuming-yet-oh-so-effective penis ring — more on that here — so while we're pretty sure you can skip the Champagne and candy, if you haven't yet discovered the wonders of the ring, get thee to a sex-toy store.

Absent from Kim's list are any goods for anal play. We know that the person with whom Kim will ostensibly be using these products is not a fan of stimulation back there — really, guys, he's not! at all! ever! — but as you're shopping, why not grab a pretty little plug and give it a try?
Photo: Courtesy of OhMiBod.
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February. Check out more right here.
Advertisement

More from Sex & Relationships