As Valentine's Day approaches, we know that one burning question has kept you up at night. Enough about your favorite designers and contouring palettes, Kim K: Which products do you recommend for sexy time?
Or maybe you have never, ever wondered such a thing, but either way, you can now copy the Kardashian's bedroom style by buying the products in her just-released Valentine's Day gift guide. (It's NSFW for those whose employers frown on sex-toy browsing in the workplace.)
The 15-item list is an exercise in high-low styling, featuring picks from a $9.99 edible thong (for when La Perla is starting to bore you) to a $10,000 bottle of pink Champagne. As you enjoy your tipsy sugar high, you can move on to a product with more of a punch: OhMiBod's Lovelife Share Couple's Ring Vibe, a popular penis ring that will add some clitoral stimulation to your intercourse. We've long been fans of the unassuming-yet-oh-so-effective penis ring — more on that here — so while we're pretty sure you can skip the Champagne and candy, if you haven't yet discovered the wonders of the ring, get thee to a sex-toy store.
Absent from Kim's list are any goods for anal play. We know that the person with whom Kim will ostensibly be using these products is not a fan of stimulation back there — really, guys, he's not! at all! ever! — but as you're shopping, why not grab a pretty little plug and give it a try?
