Jennifer Lawrence is an amazing actress, maybe one of the best of her generation. But it looks like she may have fared just as well in showbiz 100 years ago, when silent movies were king. The actress revealed an old-school hidden talent in a video for Vanity Fair's 2016 Hollywood issue.
One thing we all love about the chatty Joy star is her endearing lack of a censor and her willingness to speak freely about pretty much anything, from women's body image and the gender wage gap to her love for food and Bradley Cooper. But this clip from the set of the Vanity Fair cover shoot proves that Lawrence can entertain the masses without even opening her mouth. The actress shows off her surprisingly awesome miming abilities in the short demo, and we're very impressed.
Another top actress also shared her secret abilities with VF. It turns out Cate Blanchett is an amazing gymnast. We're always happy to see Hollywood's leading ladies killing it on and off the big screen — in ways we didn't even know they could. Watch the clip of Lawrence, below.
