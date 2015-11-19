One of the things we love most about Jennifer Lawrence is just how refreshingly real she is about the everyday struggles that women face — particularly when it comes to bogus Hollywood expectations about what female bodies should look like.
From the sounds of a conversation that Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson had with People, we're not the only ones who adore the actress for this reason. In the interview, Jacobson revealed that one of the best parts about working with Lawrence on the franchise was sharing stories about the young actress with her own teenage daughter.
Some of the best J Lawr pearls? "I would say the anecdotes most often have to do with just being silly and a goofball and not letting success make you self-important," Jacobson explained to the mag. She also said that the Mockingjay - Part 2 star was "very vocal about the tyranny of skinniness imposed on actresses" from the outset of the film.
"[Jennifer] really has passionate feelings about that and how destructive it is for girls," Jacobson continued. "For her to be vocal about that when she's a beautiful, glamorous young woman — I always really admired that." We couldn't agree more.
Jen, we may not be teen girls — but you're our role model, too.
