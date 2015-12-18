There aren't many actors — aside from those in a comedy troupe or a mega-franchise — who choose to work together, film after film, with rather consistent success. To the ranks of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, we can now add Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. Joy, which comes out in theaters December 25, marks their fourth movie together, and it doesn't sound like it will be their last.
It started off organically: While they were making director David O. Russell's Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence was reading the script for Serena and told her co-star he should do the film. Then, long before Serena was released to less-than-spectacular reviews, they reteamed with Russell for American Hustle. Many forget that they don't actually have any scenes together in that '70s-set romp, but they have established themselves, along with Robert De Niro, as part of Russell's core ensemble. So, their reunion for Joy seems somewhat inevitable.
The way the public imagination works, Lawrence and Cooper's repeated on-screen partnership has automatically led some to assume that they're hooking up offscreen. What's endlessly amusing is just how many ways the press has come up with to ask them that question, and how many more ways they've found to say, "Nooooo!" At the same time, they also compliment each other's talent and personalities nonstop. We all should be so lucky in our work spouse. Here are some of the best things Jen and Coop have said about each other.
It started off organically: While they were making director David O. Russell's Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence was reading the script for Serena and told her co-star he should do the film. Then, long before Serena was released to less-than-spectacular reviews, they reteamed with Russell for American Hustle. Many forget that they don't actually have any scenes together in that '70s-set romp, but they have established themselves, along with Robert De Niro, as part of Russell's core ensemble. So, their reunion for Joy seems somewhat inevitable.
The way the public imagination works, Lawrence and Cooper's repeated on-screen partnership has automatically led some to assume that they're hooking up offscreen. What's endlessly amusing is just how many ways the press has come up with to ask them that question, and how many more ways they've found to say, "Nooooo!" At the same time, they also compliment each other's talent and personalities nonstop. We all should be so lucky in our work spouse. Here are some of the best things Jen and Coop have said about each other.