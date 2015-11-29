Jennifer Lawrence's new movie, Joy, is her third film with director and writer David O. Russell. But according to Lawrence, there's much more to come.
"I’ll do anything with David until the day I die,” Lawrence said at a Q&A following a screening for Joy in New York on Saturday, November 28.
The title character is inspired by the real-life inventor Joy Mangano, who Lawrence said “had a fire and gift that she had buried for 17 years.” Lawrence added that the film is a tribute to “women who are the unsung heroes of their households.”
Previously, Lawrence and Russell have collaborated for American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. Both movies garnered Oscar nominations for Lawrence and she won Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook.
Just recently, Lawrence gushed about her working relationship with the director. “David and I will never, ever, ever, ever not do movies together,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I love him so much that sometimes I can’t talk about him without tearing up. Look! I’m tearing up. I understand every look, every eyeball move, every word he says or doesn’t say. We were made for each other.”
The new film includes other frequent collaborators Bradley Cooper and Robert DeNiro. Joy is Russell's first film with a female protagonist.
Lawrence is already getting Oscar buzz for her performance, just as she wraps the Hunger Games franchise and prepares for her own directorial debut.
At the end of Saturday night's Q&A, Lawrence was asked which person always believed in her. It should come as no surprise that her answer was, "My mother and David.”
