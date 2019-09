Jennifer Lawrence's Directing Project Is Delirious

Jennifer Lawrence is having a big week. After giving a revealing interview about what she values in friends, dislocating her toe , and doing shots on the red carpet for the new Hunger Games movie, Lawrence has her eye on a new endeavor: directing a feature film.“I’ve signed on to direct something called Project Delirium — it’s based on this article about mental warfare in the ’60s, like an acid experiment gone terribly wrong,” Lawrence tells EW The article in question, “ Operation Delirium ,” was published in 2012 in the New Yorker. Operation Delirium was an initiative to test the effects of chemical weapons on Army soldiers in preparation for a potential chemical attack by the Soviets or another enemy.The piece itself tells the story of Colonel James Ketchum, who “dreamed of war without killing.” To that end, he conducted a series of now-infamous experiments on men who may still bear psychic or physical scars. If you have time to read it, it’s worth doing so.The project is the culmination of a dream for Lawrence.“It’s funny, I’ve wanted to direct since I was 16 and always thought I should start making steps towards that,” Lawrence tells EW. “If I had tried to do it earlier, I wouldn’t have been ready. Now I actually feel ready.”Whatever her preparedness level, she’s been handed some really rich source material. We can’t wait to see what she can do.