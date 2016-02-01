Jessica Simpson's daughter may only be 3 years old, but she already knows how to nail a selfie. Maxwell Drew (kudos on the cool name choice, Jess) seems to be a total ham in front of an iPhone lens. And it's pretty adorable.
In a recent picture, Maxwell decided she needed to teach her mom a thing or two about taking the perfect selfie. "'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Simpson captioned the picture, quoting her "cool" daughter.
Maxwell really takes her own advice to heart. Simpson's Instagram page is filled with snapshots of her daughter kissing the camera.
Maxwell's 2-year-old brother, Ace, takes advantage of the kissey pose, too.
But he uses it for bestowing an actual kiss on his little baby cousin, Jagger Snow, the 6-month-old son of Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.
Maxie seems more than ready to trademark her look as the new Blue Steel. Watch out, Derek Zoolander.
