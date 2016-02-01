29 Perfect Looks To Copy This February

For only having 28 days (or 29, like this year), February packs a serious amount of sartorial pressure. It's Valentine's Day. Then, Fashion Week. Pair that with whatever absurdly cold temperatures Mother Nature will most likely throw our way (mixed with some absurdly warm ones), and the shortest month of the year suddenly feels a whole lot longer.
So what's a girl to do to make her collection of jeans, sweaters, and kicks work for snow or slush-ridden streets (without looking like the Michelin Man)? First, wish for warmer weather. And if that doesn't work, the 29 outfits ahead will give all the inspiration you need to make it through the month in style. Daydreaming up some spring style doesn't hurt, either.