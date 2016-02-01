J.Crew Says These Are The Only Sunglasses You Need

It's safe to say that J.Crew has established itself as the no-brainer destination for stylish basics that don't feel basic. Even though the brand stocks the foundational building blocks of our wardrobe, its clever styling, modern-but-timeless shapes, and on-point merchandising sets it apart. So, when the news broke that J.Crew would debut its own in-house line of sunglasses, we were giddy to see which shapes and styles made the cut as to what J.Crew is essentially defining as the new must-have "basics" of the sunnies world. Sure, it has carried other eyewear brands, but what would it debut as the new sunglasses standard?



Unsurprisingly, the collection of shades — which includes everything from a subtle cat-eye to a streamlined aviator — is classic, versatile, and works with a variety of face shapes and style tastes. Each style features CR-39 scratch-resistant lenses, 100% UV protection, and the highest quality acetate (while still coming in at under $150). But, the brand tells us, the signature of these sunnies lies in what some may view as the tiniest detail: the hinge. The sleek and durable set of four screws means you won't have to worry about the arms getting loosey-goosey or falling off altogether, even if you wear your pair on the daily.



Read on to get acquainted with the collection (there's a shape for every style personality, promise), and to follow the brand's head stylist Gayle Spannaus' tips for styling these babies to J.Crew standards.