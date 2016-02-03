20 Newbie Models Shattering The Industry's Definition Of Beauty

Look around any bustling city, and what are you typically met with? A crowd of people with different skin tones, features, hairstyles, backgrounds, and the like. Shift your focus to the fashion or beauty worlds, and that hasn't always been the case. But it looks as though the two industries are finally making strides to reflect that cultural and aesthetic variety. Just ask Maria Borges, Hari Nef, or Barbie Ferreira: Representations of attractiveness are definitely changing.
These are the individuals we want to call out today. While we see a series of similar pretty faces pop up season after season on the runway, it's the ones with strong, unique beauty identities that catch our eye and hold our gaze. They're the ones with textured, or even no, hair among a sea of straight and long. Those with striking features that might be deemed "weird" in another setting. They bring a bit of diversity to a uniform crowd.
Ahead, we highlight these bold beauties. Some have already garnered the attention of the fashion and beauty industries, but we expect their spotlights to shine even brighter this upcoming season.
