Every new year brings hope for a little bit of change and a reconnection with resolutions past. And while we're weighing the merits of mental cleanses versus healthier habits — oh, and dealing with all those syrupy engagement posts on our newsfeed — we're also thinking about doing a major detox on our product collections. If you're looking for a fresh start, here it is: dump out those cabinets, clear out the drawers, and sweep off the vanities. It's officially time for something new. And 2017 is bringing it hard when it comes to hot launches and innovations we actually want — and need.
Whether you're hoarding serums, oils, and masks, or collecting every lip shade you can find, there's something for you. Don't worry, you have some time to mourn your empties and make room for the shiny and new, but make it quick — the new year is approaching.
Click ahead to see every product we can't wait to get our hands on in 2017.
