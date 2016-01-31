UGGs On The Red Carpet? No, Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You…

Carol Burnett has a lot to celebrate at this year's SAG Awards: The legendary comedian will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight's ceremony. And she's doing so in spectacular fashion (and in what a lot of other people present are surely wishing they could) — by trading uncomfortable footwear for much cozier UGG slippers.
The 82-year-old actress made her way down the red carpet looking sharp in an emerald suit and embellished fringe top. But as she hit the step-and-repeat, it seems she orchestrated a subtle shoe change — which she happily revealed to photographers. Lifting the hem of her floor-sweeping skirt, Burnett revealed a pair of fur-lined slippers. Now that's how you make an entrance. Of her choice of footwear, Burnett told ET, "I will change, I'll put on some nice shoes later, but, you know, the red carpet — we're here for a while. Why not be comfortable?" Here, here.
After an illustrious, decades-long career and many red carpets walked, you learn a thing or two. And with this trick up her sleeve (or, rather, suit), Burnett is doing award shows right. Now, about that UGGs comeback…
