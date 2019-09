UGGs On The Red Carpet? No, Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You…

Carol Burnett has a lot to celebrate at this year's SAG Awards: The legendary comedian will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight's ceremony. And she's doing so in spectacular fashion (and in what a lot of other people present are surely wishing they could) — by trading uncomfortable footwear for much cozier UGG slippers.The 82-year-old actress made her way down the red carpet looking sharp in an emerald suit and embellished fringe top. But as she hit the step-and-repeat, it seems she orchestrated a subtle shoe change — which she happily revealed to photographers. Lifting the hem of her floor-sweeping skirt, Burnett revealed a pair of fur-lined slippers . Now that's how you make an entrance. Of her choice of footwear, Burnett told ET , "I will change, I'll put on some nice shoes later, but, you know, the red carpet — we're here for a while. Why not be comfortable?" Here, here.After an illustrious, decades-long career and many red carpets walked, you learn a thing or two. And with this trick up her sleeve (or, rather, suit), Burnett is doing award shows right. Now, about that UGGs comeback