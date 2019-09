By the time a couture dress hits the catwalk, we almost want to cheer it down the runway. We've seen all the work that goes into the dizzying (and mesmerizing) amount of detail . We know all the hours needed to be clocked in at the atelier in order to create these literal pieces of art . We've shed a single, proud tear after following Raf Simons' journey to his first couture collection for Dior in Dior and I (despite having zero involvement from the comfort of our couches).Point is, haute couture is a totally different ball game, one we love to follow and obsess over biannually — and not just for the craftsmanship it represents. It's also the kind of fashion that elicits a visceral, emotional reaction. It stops us in our tracks, so we're left having to pick our jaws up from the floor and try to make up a missed deadline. (That last one was just me? Okay, cool.)The process is traditional, but the presentation is in tune with the #squadgoals of our times; the final looks give us unrealistic bridal expectations , or makes us envy a very chic baby's wardrobe . Plus, the dresses are just pretty. Ahead, check out 20 looks that made us go OMG in Paris this week.