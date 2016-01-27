In case your eyes are also starting to glaze over from seeing yet more fancy gowns on the couture runways (because our lives are so hard), let this be your palate-cleanser. According to fashion critic Alexander Fury, Elie Saab sent a wedding dress down its 2016 couture runway today that really went for broke: The thing costs $300,000.
Now, this is haute couture we're talking about. And an Elie Saab gown of comparable embroidery can easily run you anywhere from $12,000, to, well, that. Yes, $300K is nothing to sneeze at — not to mention the fact that it weighs a reported 150 pounds (imagine doing the hora in that bad boy). But let's talk statistics.
Like, for instance, who's going to buy a $300K dress now that Angelababy is off the market? Well, in a recent WWD article, jewelry designer Temple St. Clair noted "remarkable sell-throughs" in her haute couture collections: "There are so many people in the world right now who have a lot of everything, and I think are looking for very special, unique pieces." And seeing as Elie Saab is a designer who generally dresses real-world princesses (see: Princess Claire of Luxembourg and Belgian Countess Stephanie de Lannoy), maybe a $300K wedding dress is a feasible purchase for some.
So if you're ready for the "I'm married" chapter of your life and have a third of a mil burning a hole in your platinum-plated trousers, look no further than Look #51. (And if you don't have said third of a mil, well, we're not particularly surprised.)
