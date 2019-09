In case your eyes are also starting to glaze over from seeing yet more fancy gowns on the couture runways (because our lives are so hard), let this be your palate-cleanser. According to fashion critic Alexander Fury , Elie Saab sent a wedding dress down its 2016 couture runway today that really went for broke: The thing costs $300,000.Now, this is haute couture we're talking about. And an Elie Saab gown of comparable embroidery can easily run you anywhere from $12,000 , to, well, that. Yes, $300K is nothing to sneeze at — not to mention the fact that it weighs a reported 150 pounds (imagine doing the hora in that bad boy). But let's talk statistics.